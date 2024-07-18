Spc. Brandon White (left) and Sgt. Keanu Matias, intelligence analysts with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 141st Brigade Support Battalion, Oregon Army National Guard, plot out points on a map prior to movement towards their battalion’s next objective during the Joint Rotational Training Center (JRTC) rotation 24-09 at Fort Johnson, La., July 18, 2024. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. (Oregon Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Zachary Holden, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 11:04 Photo ID: 8538238 VIRIN: 240718-Z-LM216-1002 Resolution: 4224x2810 Size: 6.74 MB Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon's 141st BSB participates in JRTC 24-09 [Image 7 of 7], by 1SG Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.