Fort Drum Dental Health Activity welcomes new commander

FORT DRUM, N.Y. – U.S. Army Col. Ralf C. Beilhardt, commander of Fort Drum’s Dental Health Activity, stands in front of his unit as commander for the first time during the DENTAC’s change of command ceremony on Fort Drum, July 18, 2024. During the ceremony, Beilhardt assumed command of the DENTAC from Lt. Col. Russell K. Searle who served as the activity’s commander since 2011. (U.S. Army photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum MEDDAC Public Affairs)

