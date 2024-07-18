FORT DRUM, N.Y. – U.S. Army Lt. Col. Russell K. Searle gives remarks during Fort Drum’s Dental Health Activity change of command ceremony on Fort Drum, N.Y., July 18, 2024. During the ceremony, Searle, who served as the DENTAC commander since 2011, relinquished command of the activity to Col. Ralf C. Beilhardt. (U.S. Army photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum MEDDAC Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 08:33 Photo ID: 8537928 VIRIN: 240718-A-HG995-1064 Resolution: 2817x3522 Size: 814.1 KB Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US Hometown: BURLEY, IDAHO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Drum Dental Health Activity welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.