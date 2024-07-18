Fort Drum Dental Health Activity welcomes new commander

FORT DRUM, N.Y. – U.S. Army Col. Tawanna M. McGhee-Thondique, right, commander of the Dental Health Command-East, passes the colors of the Fort Drum Dental Health Activity to Col. Ralf C. Beilhardt, the incoming commander of the DENTAC, during a change of command ceremony on Fort Drum, N.Y., July 18, 2024. During the ceremony, Beilhardt assumed command of the DENTAC from Lt. Col. Russell K. Searle who served as the activity’s commander since 2011. (U.S. Army photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum MEDDAC Public Affairs)

