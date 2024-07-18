FORT DRUM, N.Y. – U.S. Army Col. Tawanna M. McGhee-Thondique, commander of the Dental Health Command-East, gives remarks during Fort Drum’s Dental Health Activity change of command ceremony on Fort Drum, N.Y., July 18, 2024. During the ceremony, Col. Ralf C. Beilhardt assumed command of the DENTAC from Lt. Col. Russell K. Searle who served as the activity’s commander since 2011. (U.S. Army photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum MEDDAC Public Affairs)
Fort Drum Dental Health Activity welcomes new commander
