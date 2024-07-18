Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Drum Dental Health Activity welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 5]

    Fort Drum Dental Health Activity welcomes new commander

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Warren Wright 

    Fort Drum MEDDAC

    FORT DRUM, N.Y. – U.S. Army Col. Tawanna M. McGhee-Thondique, commander of the Dental Health Command-East, gives remarks during Fort Drum’s Dental Health Activity change of command ceremony on Fort Drum, N.Y., July 18, 2024. During the ceremony, Col. Ralf C. Beilhardt assumed command of the DENTAC from Lt. Col. Russell K. Searle who served as the activity’s commander since 2011. (U.S. Army photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum MEDDAC Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 08:33
    Photo ID: 8537927
    VIRIN: 240718-A-HG995-1020
    Resolution: 3794x2710
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum Dental Health Activity welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Drum Dental Health Activity welcomes new commander
    Fort Drum Dental Health Activity welcomes new commander
    Fort Drum Dental Health Activity welcomes new commander
    Fort Drum Dental Health Activity welcomes new commander
    Fort Drum Dental Health Activity welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Drum Dental Health Activity welcomes new commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Drum
    Change of Command
    DENTAC
    Fort Drum Medical Activity
    Fort Drum Dental Health Activity
    Dental Health Command-East

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download