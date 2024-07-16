Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airlift Capable 24/7: 459 AS, 374 HCOS demonstrate aeromedical readiness on Independence Day [Image 3 of 3]

    Airlift Capable 24/7: 459 AS, 374 HCOS demonstrate aeromedical readiness on Independence Day

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Jacob Taylor, an instructor pilot and the 459th Airlift Squadron executive officer, is one of the pilots responsible for the safe transportation of patients during aeromedical transfers at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 17, 2024. The 459th AS and 374th Healthcare Operations Squadron work together to ensure patients in need of critical care receive it in a prompt and effective manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 20:40
    Photo ID: 8537119
    VIRIN: 240717-F-AF991-9948
    Resolution: 5059x3614
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airlift Capable 24/7: 459 AS, 374 HCOS demonstrate aeromedical readiness on Independence Day [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airlift Capable 24/7: 459 AS, 374 HCOS demonstrate aeromedical readiness on Independence Day
    Airlift Capable 24/7: 459 AS, 374 HCOS demonstrate aeromedical readiness on Independence Day
    Airlift Capable 24/7: 459 AS, 374 HCOS demonstrate aeromedical readiness on Independence Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Airlift Capable 24/7: 459 AS, 374 HCOS demonstrate aeromedical readiness on Independence Day

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Japan

    TAGS

    MEDEVAC
    Aeromedical
    Emergency
    459th Airlift Squadron
    459 AS
    374th HCOS
    374th Healthcare Operations Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download