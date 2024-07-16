U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kayli Rodriguez, a flight engineer assigned to the 459th Airlift Squadron, is one of the personnel tasked with responding to emergency aeromedical transfers at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 17, 2024. Rodriguez and her teammates were responsible for the successful aeromedical transfer of a service member to Yokosuka Naval Station on July 4, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
Airlift Capable 24/7: 459 AS, 374 HCOS demonstrate aeromedical readiness on Independence Day
