Airlift Capable 24/7: 459 AS, 374 HCOS demonstrate aeromedical readiness on Independence Day

U.S. Air Force Capt. Omar Vargas, 374th Healthcare Operations Squadron emergency services flight commander and emergency trauma nurse, is responsible for the care, assessment, treatment and stability of a patient’s condition during aeromedical transport at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2024. The 459th Airlift Squadron and 374th HCOS work together to ensure patients in need of critical care receive it in a prompt and effective manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

