    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 10 of 13]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Osborn 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    A CMV-22B Osprey from the "Titans" of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 rests on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), July 17, 2024, in the Pacific Ocean. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 19:48
    Photo ID: 8537106
    VIRIN: 240717-N-KU796-1350
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Osprey
    Nimitz
    Navy

