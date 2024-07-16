Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nimitz CO Oversees Mooring [Image 11 of 13]

    Nimitz CO Oversees Mooring

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah Kantner  

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Capt. Douglas Graber, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), oversees sea and anchor operations, July 18, 2024, at Naval Air Station North Island. Nimitz is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 19:48
    Photo ID: 8537107
    VIRIN: 240718-N-XK462-1043
    Resolution: 3362x2241
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz CO Oversees Mooring [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz CO Oversees Mooring
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Sailor Stands Watch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download