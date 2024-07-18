Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

A CMV-22B Osprey from the "Sunhawks" of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 50 and a CMV-22B Osprey from the "Titans" of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 conduct flight operations on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), July 17, 2024, in the Pacific Ocean. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

