Civil Affairs Soldiers Hone Skills in Realistic Embassy Training Scenarios at JRTC

Capt. George Ogren from the Army Reserve’s 418th Civil Affairs Battalion takes notes while attending a simulated embassy meeting with consulate general actors during a Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation at Fort Johnson on July 17, 2024. JRTC training exercises for Civil Affairs Soldiers include collaborate with government agencies an allied militaries, acting as skilled negotiators to uphold and protect U.S. interests in dealing with foreign governments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Bailey Breving)

