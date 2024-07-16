Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Affairs Soldiers Hone Skills in Realistic Embassy Training Scenarios at JRTC [Image 2 of 6]

    Civil Affairs Soldiers Hone Skills in Realistic Embassy Training Scenarios at JRTC

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Bailey Breving 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Capt. George Ogren from the Army Reserves’s 418th Civil Affairs Battalion reviews a simulated newspaper during a Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation at Fort Johnson on July 17, 2024. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. Training exercises for Civil Affairs Soldiers include collaborate with government agencies an allied militaries, acting as skilled negotiators to uphold and protect U.S. interests in dealing with foreign governments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Bailey Breving)

