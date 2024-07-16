Capt. George Ogren from the Army Reserves’s 418th Civil Affairs Battalion reviews a simulated newspaper during a Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation at Fort Johnson on July 17, 2024. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. Training exercises for Civil Affairs Soldiers include collaborate with government agencies an allied militaries, acting as skilled negotiators to uphold and protect U.S. interests in dealing with foreign governments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Bailey Breving)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 07.18.2024 18:27 Photo ID: 8536987 VIRIN: 240718-Z-BB123-1002 Resolution: 2048x1451 Size: 419.37 KB Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civil Affairs Soldiers Hone Skills in Realistic Embassy Training Scenarios at JRTC [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Bailey Breving, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.