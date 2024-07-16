Civil Affairs Soldiers Hone Skills in Realistic Embassy Training Scenarios at JRTC

Staff Sgt. Timothy Mika reviews a simulated newspaper at a meeting with consulate general actors during a Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation at Fort Johnson on July 17, 2024. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. A simulated newspaper aids in Civil Affairs scenarios for Soldiers to analyze and extract critical information, enhancing their ability to manage real-world diplomatic and operational challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Bailey Breving)

