Civil Affairs Soldiers Hone Skills in Realistic Embassy Training Scenarios at JRTC

Staff Sgt. Timothy Mika reviews a simulated newspaper at a meeting with consulate general actors during a Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation at Fort Johnson on July 17, 2024. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. A simulated newspaper aids in Civil Affairs scenarios for Soldiers to analyze and extract critical information, enhancing their ability to manage real-world diplomatic and operational challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Bailey Breving)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 18:27
|Photo ID:
|8536988
|VIRIN:
|240718-Z-BB123-1003
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|505.76 KB
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|Hometown:
|KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
