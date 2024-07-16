Civil Affairs Soldiers Hone Skills in Realistic Embassy Training Scenarios at JRTC

Soldiers from the 418th Civil Affairs Battalion and 1st Battalion, 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade engage with Consulate General actors at a simulated embassy meeting during their Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation at Fort Johnson on July 18, 2024. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. Civil Affairs Soldiers collaborate with government agencies and allied militaries, incorporating information operations, while acting as skilled negotiators to uphold and protect U.S. interests in dealing with foreign governments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Bailey Breving)

Date Taken: 07.18.2024
Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US