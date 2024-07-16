Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson visits Barksdale AFB [Image 5 of 6]

    Curtis &quot;50 Cent&quot; Jackson visits Barksdale AFB

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Nia Jacobs 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    MSgt Dion Smith, loading standardization crew chief from the 2nd Maintenance Group, briefs Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson on the weapons employed by the B-52H Stratofortress during a tour at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 18, 2024. During the tour, 50 Cent learned about the B-52 mission and met with Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing. (U.S. Air Force Photo by SrA Nia Jacobs)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 18:01
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Celebrity
    Rapper
    Barksdale
    Strikers
    50 Cent

