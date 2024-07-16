MSgt Dion Smith, loading standardization crew chief from the 2nd Maintenance Group, briefs Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson on the weapons employed by the B-52H Stratofortress during a tour at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 18, 2024. During the tour, 50 Cent learned about the B-52 mission and met with Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing. (U.S. Air Force Photo by SrA Nia Jacobs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 07.18.2024 18:01 Photo ID: 8536971 VIRIN: 240718-F-FE180-6001 Resolution: 7774x5183 Size: 2.01 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson visits Barksdale AFB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Nia Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.