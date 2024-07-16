MSgt Dion Smith, loading standardization crew chief from the 2nd Maintenance Group, briefs Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson on the weapons employed by the B-52H Stratofortress during a tour at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 18, 2024. During the tour, 50 Cent learned about the B-52 mission and met with Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing. (U.S. Air Force Photo by SrA Nia Jacobs)
|07.18.2024
|07.18.2024 18:01
|8536971
|240718-F-FE180-6001
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
