Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Airmen from the 2d Bomb Wing take a photo in front of a B-52 Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 18, 2024. During his visit, 50 Cent received a mission brief, met with base leadership, toured a B-52, and participated in a meet and greet with first responders, Defenders, and Airmen from the 2nd Medical Group. (U.S. Air Force Photo by SrA Nia Jacobs)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 18:01
|Photo ID:
|8536972
|VIRIN:
|240718-F-FE180-8344
|Resolution:
|7642x5095
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|33
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson visits Barksdale AFB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Nia Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.