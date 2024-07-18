Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Airmen from the 2d Bomb Wing take a photo in front of a B-52 Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 18, 2024. During his visit, 50 Cent received a mission brief, met with base leadership, toured a B-52, and participated in a meet and greet with first responders, Defenders, and Airmen from the 2nd Medical Group. (U.S. Air Force Photo by SrA Nia Jacobs)

