Aircrew from the 96th Bomb Squadron brief Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson on the B-52 mission at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 18, 2024. 50 Cents’ recent commitment to revitalizing the Shreveport area provided a unique opportunity to witness firsthand the critical role of Barksdale AFB in national defense and its impact on the Shreveport-Bossier community. (U.S. Air Force Photo by SrA Nia Jacobs)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 18:01
|Photo ID:
|8536970
|VIRIN:
|240718-F-FE180-1014
|Resolution:
|7241x4827
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|24
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson visits Barksdale AFB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Nia Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.