Aircrew from the 96th Bomb Squadron brief Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson on the B-52 mission at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 18, 2024. 50 Cents’ recent commitment to revitalizing the Shreveport area provided a unique opportunity to witness firsthand the critical role of Barksdale AFB in national defense and its impact on the Shreveport-Bossier community. (U.S. Air Force Photo by SrA Nia Jacobs)

Date Taken: 07.18.2024
Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US