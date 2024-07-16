Blues inspection keep Airmen sharp at AFMAO

Master Sgt. Christopher Gangloff, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations, Operations Division section chief, and Senior Master Sgt. Ayana Hodges, AFMAO, Operations Support Division superintendent, conduct a dress blues inspection of the uniform worn by Tech. Sgt. Liliana Acevedo, AFMAO departures specialist at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 12, 2024. The inspection provides an opportunity to demonstrate military professionalism through the open ranks exercise, and is an important part of adhering to Air Force Instruction 36-2903, "Dress and Appearance of Air Force Personnel," as well as maintaining overall readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

