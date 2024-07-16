Blues inspection keep Airmen sharp at AFMAO

Tech. Sgt. Samantha Hogan, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Fisher House for Families of the Fallen section chief, lightens the mood by adjusting a device on Tech. Sgt. Liliana Acevedo’s uniform during a dress blues inspection at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 12, 2024. The inspection provides an opportunity to demonstrate military professionalism through the open ranks exercise, and is an important part of adhering to Air Force Instruction 36-2903, "Dress and Appearance of Air Force Personnel," as well as maintaining overall readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

Date Taken: 07.12.2024