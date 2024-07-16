Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blues inspection keep Airmen sharp at AFMAO [Image 2 of 14]

    Blues inspection keep Airmen sharp at AFMAO

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Tech. Sgt. Samantha Hogan, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Fisher House for Families of the Fallen section chief, uses a lighter to remove loose strings from a uniform during a dress blues inspection at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 12, 2024. The inspection provides an opportunity to demonstrate military professionalism through the open ranks exercise, and is an important part of adhering to Air Force Instruction 36-2903, "Dress and Appearance of Air Force Personnel," as well as maintaining overall readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

