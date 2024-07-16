The framework of the future outdoor pool and bathhouse are set at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 10, 2024. When complete, the pool is projected to accommodate approximately 160 swimmers comfortably. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.18.2024 11:31 Photo ID: 8536098 VIRIN: 240710-F-NF392-4011 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.32 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tyndall outdoor pool [Image 7 of 7], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.