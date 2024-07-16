The framework of the future outdoor pool and bathhouse are set at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 10, 2024. When complete, the pool is projected to accommodate approximately 160 swimmers comfortably. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 11:31
|Photo ID:
|8536098
|VIRIN:
|240710-F-NF392-4011
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.32 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall outdoor pool [Image 7 of 7], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.