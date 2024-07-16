Tyndall outdoor pool

The framework and plumbing are set in the future outdoor pool at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 10, 2024. The site will consist of the pool, a pump house, a bathhouse with men’s and women’s restrooms, changing rooms and two splash pads when complete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

