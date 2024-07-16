Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall outdoor pool

    Tyndall outdoor pool

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Venessa Armenta 

    325th Fighter Wing

    Construction continues at the site of the future outdoor pool at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 10, 2024. Estimated to be complete by fall 2024, the outdoor pool’s depth will range from zero entry to 9 feet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    AFCEC
    Outdoor Pool
    NDR
    Installation of the Future
    Tyndall Rebuild

