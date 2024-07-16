Tyndall outdoor pool

Construction continues at the site of the future outdoor pool at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 10, 2024. Estimated to be complete by fall 2024, the outdoor pool’s depth will range from zero entry to 9 feet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)
07.10.2024
07.18.2024
|8536097
|240710-F-NF392-4010
|5788x3851
|4.47 MB
TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|1
|0
