Construction continues at the site of the future outdoor pool at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 10, 2024. Estimated to be complete by fall 2024, the outdoor pool’s depth will range from zero entry to 9 feet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.18.2024 11:31 Photo ID: 8536097 VIRIN: 240710-F-NF392-4010 Resolution: 5788x3851 Size: 4.47 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tyndall outdoor pool [Image 7 of 7], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.