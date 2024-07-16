A construction worker installs a soffit track around the roof of the future outdoor pool’s pump house at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 10, 2024. The pump house will be utilized to filter and treat the water for the pool and two splash pads when complete, estimated for fall 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.18.2024 11:31 Photo ID: 8536094 VIRIN: 240710-F-NF392-4002 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.2 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tyndall outdoor pool [Image 7 of 7], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.