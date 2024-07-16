Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall outdoor pool [Image 2 of 7]

    Tyndall outdoor pool

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Venessa Armenta 

    325th Fighter Wing

    A construction worker installs a soffit track around the roof of the future outdoor pool’s pump house at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 10, 2024. The pump house will be utilized to filter and treat the water for the pool and two splash pads when complete, estimated for fall 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 11:31
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    AFCEC
    325th Fighter Wing
    Outdoor Pool
    NDR
    Installation of the Future
    Tyndall Rebuild

