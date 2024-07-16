Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th Mission Support Group change of command [Image 4 of 6]

    18th Mission Support Group change of command

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Nicholas Evans, left, 18th Wing commander, acknowledges Col. Laura Ramos, outgoing 18th Mission Support Group commander, and Col. Robinson Mata, right, incoming 18th MSG commander, during the 18th MSG change of command ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July, 18, 2024. Evans thanked the service members who have been at the forefront, taking care of Kadena's Airmen, while also recognizing the magnitude of what was accomplished by the 18th MSG over the last two years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 04:08
    Photo ID: 8535585
    VIRIN: 240718-F-IV293-1004
    Resolution: 8256x4786
    Size: 633.58 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

