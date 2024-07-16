18th Mission Support Group change of command

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Nicholas Evans, left, 18th Wing commander, acknowledges Col. Laura Ramos, outgoing 18th Mission Support Group commander, and Col. Robinson Mata, right, incoming 18th MSG commander, during the 18th MSG change of command ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July, 18, 2024. Evans thanked the service members who have been at the forefront, taking care of Kadena's Airmen, while also recognizing the magnitude of what was accomplished by the 18th MSG over the last two years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

