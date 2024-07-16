18th Mission Support Group change of command

U.S. Air Force Col. Laura Ramos, center, outgoing 18th Mission Support Group commander, relinquishes the guidon to Brig. Gen. Nicholas Evans, left, 18th Wing commander, during the 18th MSG change of command ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July, 18, 2024. Passing the unit's guidon is a tradition where the outgoing commander symbolically relinquishes responsibility and authority by passing the guidon to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

