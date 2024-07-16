Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th Mission Support Group change of command [Image 6 of 6]

    18th Mission Support Group change of command

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Nicholas Evans, left 18th Wing commander, passes the 18th Mission Support Group guidon to Col. Robinson Mata, center, incoming 18th MSG commander, during the 18th MSG change of command ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July, 18, 2024. Passing the unit's guidon is a tradition where the outgoing commander symbolically relinquishes responsibility and authority by passing the guidon to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

