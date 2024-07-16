18th Mission Support Group change of command

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Nicholas Evans, left 18th Wing commander, passes the 18th Mission Support Group guidon to Col. Robinson Mata, center, incoming 18th MSG commander, during the 18th MSG change of command ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July, 18, 2024. Passing the unit's guidon is a tradition where the outgoing commander symbolically relinquishes responsibility and authority by passing the guidon to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

