    JRTC 24-09 RSG cooks prepare thousands of meals a day [Image 2 of 5]

    JRTC 24-09 RSG cooks prepare thousands of meals a day

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Kayla Fleshman 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A New Mexico National Guard culinary specialist pours powder into water jugs to make juice for a meal during a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation at Fort Johnson, Louisiana on July 16th, 2024. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. Training exercises include medical evacuations of wounded soldiers, weapon live-fire trainings, and sustainment operations.

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 18:44
    Photo ID: 8534747
    VIRIN: 240716-A-CX442-9551
    Resolution: 2930x3662
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    TAGS

    JRTC
    Oregon National Guard
    Army cook
    92G
    ORARNG
    JRTC24 -09

