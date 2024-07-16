Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRTC 24-09 RSG cooks prepare thousands of meals a day [Image 1 of 5]

    JRTC 24-09 RSG cooks prepare thousands of meals a day

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Kayla Fleshman 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Oregon Army National Guard SSG Van Le, a culinary specialist with Echo Company, 141 Brigade Support Battalion (BSB), slices tomatoes for a meal during a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation at Fort Johnson, Louisiana on July 16th, 2024. While at JRTC, SSG Le and his fellow Culinary Specialists will feed over 1000 soldiers a day. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. Training exercises include medical evacuations of wounded soldiers, weapon live-fire trainings, and sustainment operations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 18:44
    Photo ID: 8534746
    VIRIN: 240716-A-CX442-4068
    Resolution: 4257x6720
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRTC 24-09 RSG cooks prepare thousands of meals a day [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Kayla Fleshman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    JRTC
    Oregon National Guard
    Army cook
    92G
    ORARNG
    JRTC24 -09

