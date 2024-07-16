Oregon Army National Guard CPL Reid Weickum, a culinary specialist with Echo Company, 141 Brigade Support Battalion (BSB), explains what preparing a meal for over 1000 soldiers entails, during a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation at Fort Johnson, Louisiana on July 16th, 2024. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. Training exercises include medical evacuations of wounded soldiers, weapon live-fire training, and sustainment operations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2024 Date Posted: 07.17.2024 18:44 Photo ID: 8534748 VIRIN: 240716-A-CX442-9520 Resolution: 3345x4181 Size: 2.94 MB Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JRTC 24-09 RSG cooks prepare thousands of meals a day [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Kayla Fleshman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.