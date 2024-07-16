JRTC 24-09 RSG cooks prepare thousands of meals a day

Oregon Army National Guard SPC Arellano, a culinary specialist with Echo Company, 141 Brigade Support Battalion (BSB), ladles water into pans to make rice during a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation at Fort Johnson, Louisiana on July 16th, 2024. While at JRTC, SPC Arellano and his fellow Culinary Specialists will feed over 1000 soldiers a day. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. Training exercises include medical evacuations of wounded soldiers, weapon live-fire trainings, and sustainment operations.

