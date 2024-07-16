Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 34th Anniversary of Cocheo Park Commemoration Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    The 34th Anniversary of Cocheo Park Commemoration Ceremony

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Victor Cocheo, brother of late U.S. Air Force Col. Dennis Cocheo, 4392d Civil Engineer Squadron former commander, delivers a speech to the people in attendance during the Cocheo Park Commemoration Ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 17, 2024. Former commander of what is now the 30th CES, Cocheo was a beloved leader whose legacy will continue to live on. (U.S Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 18:20
    Photo ID: 8534722
    VIRIN: 240717-X-GJ070-1035
    Resolution: 4473x3195
    Size: 10.53 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 34th Anniversary of Cocheo Park Commemoration Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 34th Anniversary of Cocheo Park Commemoration Ceremony
    The 34th Anniversary of Cocheo Park Commemoration Ceremony
    The 34th Anniversary of Cocheo Park Commemoration Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    commemoration ceremony
    Cocheo Park
    Vandenberg Space Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download