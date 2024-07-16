The 34th Anniversary of Cocheo Park Commemoration Ceremony

Victor Cocheo, brother of late U.S. Air Force Col. Dennis Cocheo, 4392d Civil Engineer Squadron former commander, delivers a speech to the people in attendance during the Cocheo Park Commemoration Ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 17, 2024. Former commander of what is now the 30th CES, Cocheo was a beloved leader whose legacy will continue to live on. (U.S Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

