The 34th Anniversary of Cocheo Park Commemoration Ceremony

U.S Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Hernandez, Vandenberg Honor Guard, presents Victor Cocheo, brother of late U.S. Air Force Col. Dennis Cocheo, 4392d Civil Engineer Squadron former commander, a folded flag during the Cocheo Park Commemoration Ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 17, 2024. The U.S. flag represents who the American people are, the freedom we share, and the pride and patriotism we hold for the country. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

