The 34th Anniversary of Cocheo Park Commemoration Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Wittman, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, presents Victor Cocheo, brother of late U.S. Air Force Col. Dennis Cocheo, 4392d Civil Engineer Squadron former commander, with a certificate during the Cocheo Park Commemoration Ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 17, 2024. On July 17, 1990, Team Vandenberg renamed the on-base picnic area to Cocheo Park, honoring Col. Cocheo’s legacy and leadership. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

