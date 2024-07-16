Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 34th Anniversary of Cocheo Park Commemoration Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    The 34th Anniversary of Cocheo Park Commemoration Ceremony

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Wittman, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, presents Victor Cocheo, brother of late U.S. Air Force Col. Dennis Cocheo, 4392d Civil Engineer Squadron former commander, with a certificate during the Cocheo Park Commemoration Ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 17, 2024. On July 17, 1990, Team Vandenberg renamed the on-base picnic area to Cocheo Park, honoring Col. Cocheo’s legacy and leadership. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 18:20
    Photo ID: 8534720
    VIRIN: 240717-X-GJ070-1025
    Resolution: 4035x2882
    Size: 9.03 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 34th Anniversary of Cocheo Park Commemoration Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 34th Anniversary of Cocheo Park Commemoration Ceremony
    The 34th Anniversary of Cocheo Park Commemoration Ceremony
    The 34th Anniversary of Cocheo Park Commemoration Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    commemoration ceremony
    Cocheo Park
    Vandenberg Space Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download