Army Col. Megan Stallings gives her final speech as USMEPCOM commander during a Change of Command ceremony July 17 at USMEPCOM headquarters in North Chicago, Ill. Army Col. Frankie Cochiaosue assumed command of USMEPCOM.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 16:55
|Photo ID:
|8534583
|VIRIN:
|240717-D-XU298-1280
|Resolution:
|9046x6031
|Size:
|27 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USMEPCOM Welcomes New Commander during Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Amy Gregorski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USMEPCOM Welcomes New Commander
