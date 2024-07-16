Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USMEPCOM Welcomes New Commander during Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    NORTH CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Amy Gregorski 

    U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command

    Army Col. Megan Stallings gives her final speech as USMEPCOM commander during a Change of Command ceremony July 17 at USMEPCOM headquarters in North Chicago, Ill. Army Col. Frankie Cochiaosue assumed command of USMEPCOM.

