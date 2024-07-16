USMEPCOM Welcomes New Commander

Photo By Amy Gregorski | Dr. Katherine Helland, director of Military Accession Policy, passes the USMEPCOM...... read more read more Photo By Amy Gregorski | Dr. Katherine Helland, director of Military Accession Policy, passes the USMEPCOM guidon to Army Col. Frankie Cochiaosue, USMEPCOM commander. Cochiaosue assumed command of USMEPCOM, succeeding Army Col. Megan Stallings, during a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony July 17 at USMEPCOM headquarters in North Chicago, Ill. see less | View Image Page

Army Col. Frankie Cochiaosue assumed command of United States Military Entrance Processing Command (USMEPCOM) from Army Col. Megan Stallings during a Change of Command and Retirement ceremony, July 17.



The presiding official for the ceremony was Dr. Katherine Helland, director of Military Accession Policy.



Stallings retired following 29 years of distinguished military service. She received her commission in 1995 and assumed command of USMEPCOM in August 2021. Under Stallings’ leadership, USMEPCOM achieved significant milestones in modernization, including the deployment of MHS GENESIS and innovative initiatives like AI integration and IT system upgrades. She managed to drive advances and reinforce organizational efficiency while tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and a difficult recruiting environment.



Helland commended Stallings on her enthusiasm and eagerness to lead the command through many dynamic changes of the past three years.



“No doubt this job as USMEPCOM commander has been challenging, with revolutionary modernization efforts all at a time when recruiting hit unprecedented challenges,” said Helland. “Megan has tackled every challenge head on and won many hearts over. You have certainly improved the command and all the lives that are intertwined within USMEPCOM.”



As Stallings relinquished command to Cochiaosue, she said farewell to the team to which she grew so close during the final phase of her Army career.



“This job, that I fought to do, was absolutely the best ask I’ve ever had in 29 years in the Army”, said Stallings. “There is no stopping this command. This team is special in a way words cannot describe. I’m so honored to be able to close my time in the Army accomplishing a special mission alongside committed teammates. I will forever miss you and our amazing mission we achieve together.”



Cochiaosue’s previous assignments include serving as commander of Portland, Oregon MEPS. He comes to USMEPCOM from his most previous role as commander, 733d Mission Support Group, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.



As Cochiaosue spoke to his new command, he shared words of Hawaiian heritage to spread unity and motivation.



“As we move forward together, let us embrace the mana – the spiritual energy that flows within us, driving us to be our best versions of ourselves,” said Cochiaosue. “Let us move forward with Aloha in our hearts, united as one ohana, ready to conquer the challenges and reach new heights. I look forward to serving with each of you.”