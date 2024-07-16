USMEPCOM Welcomes New Commander during Change of Command Ceremony

Dr. Katherine Helland, director of Military Accession Policy, passes the USMEPCOM guidon to Army Col. Frankie Cochiaosue, USMEPCOM commander. Cochiaosue assumed command of USMEPCOM, succeeding Army Col. Megan Stallings, during a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony July 17 at USMEPCOM headquarters in North Chicago, Ill.
USMEPCOM Welcomes New Commander
