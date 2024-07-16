Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USMEPCOM Welcomes New Commander during Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    USMEPCOM Welcomes New Commander during Change of Command Ceremony

    NORTH CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Amy Gregorski 

    U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command

    Dr. Katherine Helland, director of Military Accession Policy, passes the USMEPCOM guidon to Army Col. Frankie Cochiaosue, USMEPCOM commander. Cochiaosue assumed command of USMEPCOM, succeeding Army Col. Megan Stallings, during a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony July 17 at USMEPCOM headquarters in North Chicago, Ill.

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 16:55
    Location: NORTH CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    USMEPCOM Welcomes New Commander during Change of Command Ceremony
    USMEPCOM Welcomes New Commander during Change of Command Ceremony

    USMEPCOM Welcomes New Commander

