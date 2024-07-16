More than 150 U.S. Airmen and tacticians from across the mobility Air Force attended the 4th and 22nd Air Force Combat Planning Council, hosted at the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph, Missouri, April 24, 2024. These subject matter experts gathered to identify and develop strategic solutions to improve efficiency and effectiveness in various aircraft frames. This networking opportunity provides an excellent cross-flow of ideas and information, fostering collaboration and innovation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2024 Date Posted: 07.17.2024 12:38 Photo ID: 8533869 VIRIN: 240423-Z-YI114-1003 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 6.99 MB Location: ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MISSOURI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mobility Air Force fostering collaboration and innovation to improve operations [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.