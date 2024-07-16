Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobility Air Force fostering collaboration and innovation to improve operations [Image 8 of 16]

    Mobility Air Force fostering collaboration and innovation to improve operations

    ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Attendees of the 4th and 22nd Air Force Combat Planning Council, hosted by the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, break into working groups to discuss strategic solutions to improve effectiveness in their respective airframes, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, in St. Joseph, Missouri, April 24, 2024. More than 150 subject matter experts from all Air Force Reserve Command Mobility Air Force major weapons systems, as well as, intelligence, logistics, aeromedical and maintenance expertise, meet to create a cross-flow of ideas and information that foster collaboration and innovation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    AATTC

