    Mobility Air Force fostering collaboration and innovation to improve operations [Image 3 of 16]

    Mobility Air Force fostering collaboration and innovation to improve operations

    ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    More than 150 U.S. Airmen and tacticians from across the mobility Air Force attended the 4th and 22nd Air Force Combat Planning Council, hosted at the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph, Missouri, April 24, 2024. These subject matter experts gathered to identify and develop strategic solutions to improve efficiency and effectiveness in various aircraft frames. This networking opportunity provides an excellent cross-flow of ideas and information, fostering collaboration and innovation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    TAGS

    air mobility command
    joint operation
    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    AMC
    Rausin Auditorium

