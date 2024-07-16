Mobility Air Force fostering collaboration and innovation to improve operations

Attendees of the 4th and 22nd Air Force Combat Planning Council, hosted by the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, break into working groups to discuss strategic solutions to improve effectiveness in their respective airframes, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, in St. Joseph, Missouri, April 24, 2024. More than 150 subject matter experts from all Air Force Reserve Command Mobility Air Force major weapons systems, as well as, intelligence, logistics, aeromedical and maintenance expertise, meet to create a cross-flow of ideas and information that foster collaboration and innovation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

