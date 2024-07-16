Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sentinel Week 2024 Day 1 [Image 4 of 8]

    Sentinel Week 2024 Day 1

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emely Opio-Wright 

    528th Sustainment Brigade (Special Operations)(Airborne)

    Major General (Retired) Ed Dorman hosted a valuable Leadership Professional Development (LPD) session during Sentinel Week at the 528th Sustainment Brigade Classroom on 10 June 2024 at Fort Liberty, N.C. The discussion focused on "Leading Through Change" and emphasized the importance of building the right organizational culture to adapt to challenges effectively. (U.S. Photo by SSG Emely Opio-Wright/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 09:29
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    #528th #Sustainment Brigade #Sentinels #Retired #Ed Dorman

