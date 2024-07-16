Sentinel Week 2024 Day 1

Paratroopers with the 528th Sustainment Brigade ran during a brigade run to build Esprit de Corps during Sentinel Week on 10 June 2024, at Fort Liberty N.C. Soldiers displayed determination and unity, setting the tone for a week of exceptional events and camaraderie. (U.S. Army Photo by Combat Camera with 8th Psychological Operations Group)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 09:29
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
