Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sentinel Week 2024 Day 1 [Image 7 of 8]

    Sentinel Week 2024 Day 1

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emely Opio-Wright 

    528th Sustainment Brigade (Special Operations)(Airborne)

    Paratroopers with the 528th Sustainment Brigade ran during a brigade run to build Esprit de Corps during Sentinel Week on 10 June 2024, at Fort Liberty N.C. Soldiers displayed determination and unity, setting the tone for a week of exceptional events and camaraderie. (U.S. Army Photo by Combat Camera with 8th Psychological Operations Group)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 09:29
    Photo ID: 8533301
    VIRIN: 240610-A-ND360-2644
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.54 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sentinel Week 2024 Day 1 [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Emely Opio-Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sentinel Week 2024 Day 1
    Sentinel Week 2024 Day 1
    Sentinel Week 2024 Day 1
    Sentinel Week 2024 Day 1
    Sentinel Week 2024 Day 1
    Sentinel Week 2024 Day 1
    Sentinel Week 2024 Day 1
    Sentinel Week 2024 Day 1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #528th #Sustainment Brigade #Sentinels #brigade run #sentinelweek

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download