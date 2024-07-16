Major General (Retired) Ed Dorman hosted a valuable Leadership Professional Development (LPD) session during Sentinel Week at the 528th Sustainment Brigade Classroom on 10 June 2024 at Fort Liberty, N.C. The discussion focused on "Leading Through Change" and emphasized the importance of building the right organizational culture to adapt to challenges effectively. (U.S. Photo by SSG Emely Opio-Wright/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.17.2024 09:29 Photo ID: 8533298 VIRIN: 240610-A-ND360-6440 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 11.37 MB Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sentinel Week 2024 Day 1 [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Emely Opio-Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.