    Sentinel Week 2024 Day 1 [Image 3 of 8]

    Sentinel Week 2024 Day 1

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emely Opio-Wright 

    528th Sustainment Brigade (Special Operations)(Airborne)

    As part of Sentinel Week, the 528th Sustainment Brigade dedicated a conference room to honor Colonel (Retired) Louis G. Mason, the founder of the Sentinels, who originally designated the unit as the 13th Support Battalion. COL Mason worked with a planning cell to change the unit’s designation to the 528th, based on the battalion’s service in World War II and Vietnam, and collaborated with the Heraldic Department to create the crest, motto, and coat of arms. (U.S. Army Photo by SSG Emely Opio-Wright/Released)

