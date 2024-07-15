Sailors Man the Rails Aboard USS Blue Ridge in Port Klang, Malaysia

240717-N-XL529-1007

PORT KLANG, Malaysia (July 17, 2024) - Cryptologic Technician Maintenance 1st Class Joshua Cenit, from Bloomfield, New Jersey, mans the rails as the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) arrives in Port Klang, Malaysia for a scheduled port visit, July 17, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Sarah Merrill)

