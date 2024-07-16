240717-N-XL529-1002

PORT KLANG, Malaysia (July 17, 2024) - Sailors aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) prepare to man the rails as the ship arrives in Port Klang, Malaysia for a scheduled port visit, July 17, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Sarah Merrill)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.17.2024 06:19 Photo ID: 8533144 VIRIN: 240717-N-XL529-1002 Resolution: 6588x4392 Size: 2.23 MB Location: PORT KLANG, MY Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Man the Rails Aboard USS Blue Ridge in Port Klang, Malaysia [Image 7 of 7], by LTJG Sarah Merrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.