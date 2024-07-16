240717-N-XL529-1005
PORT KLANG, Malaysia (July 17, 2024) - Operations Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Marshall, from Murrieta, California, mans the rails as the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) arrives in Port Klang, Malaysia for a scheduled port visit, July 17, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Sarah Merrill)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 06:19
|Photo ID:
|8533145
|VIRIN:
|240717-N-XL529-1005
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|PORT KLANG, MY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Man the Rails Aboard USS Blue Ridge in Port Klang, Malaysia [Image 7 of 7], by LTJG Sarah Merrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.