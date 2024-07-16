Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Man the Rails Aboard USS Blue Ridge in Port Klang, Malaysia [Image 4 of 7]

    Sailors Man the Rails Aboard USS Blue Ridge in Port Klang, Malaysia

    PORT KLANG, MALAYSIA

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Sarah Merrill 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    240717-N-XL529-1005
    PORT KLANG, Malaysia (July 17, 2024) - Operations Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Marshall, from Murrieta, California, mans the rails as the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) arrives in Port Klang, Malaysia for a scheduled port visit, July 17, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Sarah Merrill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 06:19
    Photo ID: 8533145
    VIRIN: 240717-N-XL529-1005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: PORT KLANG, MY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Man the Rails Aboard USS Blue Ridge in Port Klang, Malaysia [Image 7 of 7], by LTJG Sarah Merrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US 7th Fleet
    USS Blue Ridge
    7th Fleet
    Commander

