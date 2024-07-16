Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    APS-2 horizontal engineer equipment turn-in closes out Resolute Castle 24 in Romania [Image 2 of 5]

    APS-2 horizontal engineer equipment turn-in closes out Resolute Castle 24 in Romania

    CINCU, ROMANIA

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Secondary items, tools and basic issue items are laid out beside an M984 HEMTT recovery vehicle for joint inspection by Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux and the 104th Engineer Company. Benelux Battalion started receiving a horizontal engineer construction company’s worth of Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 back from the 104th Eng. Co. following the completion of Resolute Castle 24. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    This work, APS-2 horizontal engineer equipment turn-in closes out Resolute Castle 24 in Romania [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

