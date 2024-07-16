APS-2 horizontal engineer equipment turn-in closes out Resolute Castle 24 in Romania

Secondary items, tools and basic issue items are laid out beside an M984 HEMTT recovery vehicle for joint inspection by Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux and the 104th Engineer Company. Benelux Battalion started receiving a horizontal engineer construction company’s worth of Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 back from the 104th Eng. Co. following the completion of Resolute Castle 24. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

